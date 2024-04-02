JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 365.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $126.22 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.51. The firm has a market cap of $573.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.