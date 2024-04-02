JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $126.22 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $573.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.