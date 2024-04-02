L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

Shares of AIQUY opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.