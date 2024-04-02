Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 107.22%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

