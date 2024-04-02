Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Sells 38 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.20 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $778.63 and a 200-day moving average of $578.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

