LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,585.6% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 29,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 23,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $155.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,971,139. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

