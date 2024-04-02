Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 566 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,799 shares of company stock worth $34,971,139. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

