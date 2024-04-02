Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $385.20 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.29.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

