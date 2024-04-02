MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider John Johnston Sells 5,000 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) insider John Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.54), for a total transaction of £22,050 ($27,680.14).

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MXCT opened at GBX 331 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 361.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 332.92. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 440 ($5.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £344.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1,181.03 and a beta of 1.04.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.