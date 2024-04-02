Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,347 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

