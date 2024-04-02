Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.38 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,799 shares of company stock worth $34,971,139. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

