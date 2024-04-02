Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,412 John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHML opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $64.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $905.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.