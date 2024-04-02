Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,447 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.