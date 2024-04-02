Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $196.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

