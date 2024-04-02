Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,511.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBF stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $106.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.34.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

