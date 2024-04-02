Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,273,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 766,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after buying an additional 721,534 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,549,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after buying an additional 695,608 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.