Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

