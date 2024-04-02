Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,184,000 after buying an additional 72,452 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,697,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 493,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.32. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

