Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,061,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.70.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $529.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.60. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

