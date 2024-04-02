Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

