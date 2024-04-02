Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,628 shares of company stock worth $85,753,347 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $299.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

