Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $203.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.86 and a 52 week high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

