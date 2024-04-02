Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.70.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.12. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.