Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Emerson Electric by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 52,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

