Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. FMR LLC grew its position in National Grid by 23.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after acquiring an additional 318,533 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 219,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 21.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after acquiring an additional 214,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Grid by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after acquiring an additional 146,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

