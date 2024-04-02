Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,718,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 118,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.