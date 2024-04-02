Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

