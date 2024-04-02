Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 689 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

