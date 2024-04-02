Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,605,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHA opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
