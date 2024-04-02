Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after acquiring an additional 759,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $614.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $586.74 and its 200 day moving average is $490.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $634.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,769 shares of company stock valued at $139,065,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

