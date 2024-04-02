Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,460 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $11.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

