Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Target by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $177.79 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.12.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

