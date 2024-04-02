McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 269 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

