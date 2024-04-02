Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.20 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $778.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

