Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $144.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $127.38 and last traded at $125.17. Approximately 21,679,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 18,995,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.89.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $54,506,605.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,890 shares of company stock worth $26,952,017 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.