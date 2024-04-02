MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.00.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $87,014,015. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,636.74 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $266.00 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,037.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

