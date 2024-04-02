Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,654 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $229,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Oracle by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $92.09 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

