Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 409 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in ServiceNow by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after buying an additional 461,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $768.31 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $770.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

