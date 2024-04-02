Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 881 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

