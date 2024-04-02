Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after buying an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $139,112,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $404.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

