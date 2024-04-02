Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $180.50 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

View Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.