Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ferrari by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 24.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,962,000 after buying an additional 284,169 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $431.76 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $268.80 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.06.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

