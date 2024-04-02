Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average of $140.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $380,930.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,317,673.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $380,930.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,317,673.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,836 shares of company stock valued at $112,009,780. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

