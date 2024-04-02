Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

