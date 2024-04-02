Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

NYSE SPG opened at $153.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

