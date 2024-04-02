Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,193 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

