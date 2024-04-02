Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334,001 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,399,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 677,605 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,387,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 513,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $38.46.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

