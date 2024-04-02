Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $85,025,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 493,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 405,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $279.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.26 and its 200-day moving average is $286.84. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,160.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,160.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

