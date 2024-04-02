Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $128.64 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

