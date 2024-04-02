Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $927,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

